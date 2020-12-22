Julia Virginia Smith of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed from this life into her heavenly father’s arms on Dec. 19, 2020. She was 93 years old.
She was born Feb. 8, 1927, to Finice and Alice Doyle Thomason at Marked Tree, Arkansas. She resided in both Augusta and McCrory, Arkansas, until later in life when she moved to Greenbrier, Arkansas, to be near her children and other family. She became a member of Southside Baptist Church in Damascus. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Always loving company. She moved into a nursing home for a short time. Family brought her back home where she could enjoy visiting with family once again. She was well loved and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Steve (Karen) Stephens of Damascus, Arkansas, Mirl (Donnie) Stephens of Greenbrier, Arkansas; a daughter, Alice Mae Baird of Conway, Arkansas; a sister, Catherine Gillion of Greenbrier; a brother, William Thomason of Abilene, Texas; 10 grandchildrenl; and a number of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Finice and Alice Doyle Thomason; a daughter, Alice Faye Stephens; six sisters; and one brother.
Officiating will be Steve Stephens.
Pallbearers will be William Thomason, James Thomason, Tim Coots, Russell Gillion, Mike Gillion, and Cec Beaston.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. and service will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Damascus, Arkansas. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas. The family has requested that all attendees wear masks.
Arrangements under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are practicing social distancing at all our services and all patrons are required to provide and wear their own masks. Anyone with underlying health conditions are advised to please stay home.
