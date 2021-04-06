June Romaine of Vilonia, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021. June was born on Aug. 29, 1941, in Jasonville, Indiana, to Gilbert and Esther Brown, and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Clara Heath, and her parents.
June was a long-time member of the United Fellowship Church of El Paso. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. June served as a nurse in the Army during the Vietnam era, and continued her nursing career for over 40 years.
Left to cherish her memory her loving husband of 59 years, Lawrence Romaine; brothers, Carl (Cindy) Brown and Danny Brown; sons, Larry Romaine and Todd (Wendy) Romaine; daughters, Nancy (Terry) DeWitt and Shelly (Gary) Sturtz; grandchildren, Billy, Joshua and Shaun Ramsey, Savannah and Amber Sturtz, Amanda, Kelsey and Ruby Romaine, Jordan and Lindsey Romaine; and great grandchildren, Aliviah and R.J. Ramsey, and Myla Sturtz.
The family would like to thank Superior Health and Rehab, and the staff and the caregivers of Conway Regional CCU, and a special thank you to Matt and Leah.
A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, Arkansas. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at United Fellowship Church in El Paso, Arkansas. Final interment will be in the Cypress Valley Cemetery, Vilonia, Arkansas.
