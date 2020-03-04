Karen Warren, 71, a resident of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away on March 3, 2020.
Karen was a retired Kroger store manager. She loved spending time with her family, reading, making crafts and working in the yard. She was committed to her faith and held her church family close in her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents, June and Archie Phillips of Prairie Grove, Arkansas.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Bill Warren of Greenbrier; five children, Angela (Scott) Whitlow of Rogers Arkansas, Sean (Natalia) Coleman of Springdale, Arkansas, Sandra Faucett of Tomball Texas, Alvin (Wendy) Warren of Ringgold, Georgia, Michael (Sherry) Warren of Bryant, Arkansas; three brothers, Dennis (Marie) Phillips of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Joel Phillips of Avoca, Arkansas and Mike Phillips of Little Rock, Arkansas; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Pentecostals of Greenbrier from 1-2 p.m.
Funeral will be on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Pentecostals of Greenbrier at 2 p.m. with burial following to Copperas Springs, Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.