Kathy J. Spencer Conway

Kathy J. Spencer of Conway, Arkansas, was born Aug. 26, 1959, in Elizabeth, Louisiana and passed away Dec. 7, 2019.
She was a 41-year resident of Conway, Arkansas. She moved to Conway in 1978. Kathy was a member of Grace Point Church in Conway, Arkansas.
Kathy owned “Cow Town Cafe” in the sale barn. She was the president of the Repo Super Center of Arkansas for many years.
Her highest achievement in her life was that she lived the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31.
She is survived by three children and six grandchildren. There was a memorial on Dec. 13, 2019.
