Katrina Ann Kilpatrick, 78, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
She was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Troy, Alabama, to Edgar and Catherine Sanders. Katrina was preceded in death by her daughter, Tiffany Richardson, her son, Ryan William Kilpatrick, her father, Edgar Sanders and her step-father, Nick Nicholson.
Katrina graduated from T.J. Rainey High School in 1959. She attended the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. She was the owner of Gingerbread Daycare from 1988 to 1993. Katrina retired from the University of Central Arkansas as an Administrative Secretary in 2005. She was a member of Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Marshall Kilpatrick; her son, Patrick (Callie) Walden Kilpatrick; grandchildren, Mitchell and Elizabeth; brother Jim (Lynett) Sanders; niece, Amy Sanders; aunt, Majorie Dean; and cousins, Linda McKinley, Penny Atkins, Ricky Dean, Dee , Geno, Ray and Kenneth Walden.
She is also survived by many other friends and relatives that love her.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, Arkansas. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all her caregivers at Kindred Hospice, also thanks to all who called and sent prayers during this difficult time.
Please make donations to Pickles Gap Baptist Church Building Fund or to The Humane Society.
