Kelly Anne Baldwin, age 56, of Mayflower passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. She was born Dec. 16, 1964, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Herschel and Helen Merenschroer. Kelly sold Avon products for many years. She was an avid horse lover and adored her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Kelly was preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Staton.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Derek Baldwin of Mayflower; children, Krystal Baldwin and Christopher Michael Baldwin, both of Mayflower; grandchildren, Ayden James Mahan and Jaxson Lee Mahan; sister, Susie Holloway of Cabot; and nieces, Jennifer, Chasidy, and Katelyn.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. (501) 982-2136. www.moores jacksonvillefuneralhome.com.
