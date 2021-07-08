Kenneth Henry, age 84, passed away at his home near Clinton, Arkansas, on Monday July 5, 2021.
He was born May 21, 1937, in Conway, Arkansas, the youngest child of James Samuel Henry and Myrtle Barrett Henry.
He was a 1956 graduate of Conway High School and served in the 106th Arkansas National Guard Band for 12 years.
Kenneth had farmed, raised cattle, and was a heavy equipment operator. He began his own business, Ken-Mark Construction, Inc. in 1974, building streets and roads in Faulkner County for 35 years.
He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Conway and had attended Culpepper Community Church in Clinton for the past four years.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Delta Henry, Eldon Henry and Doyce Henry; by his sister, Dalhia Mode; and nephew, Jimmie Mode.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cheryl Jeffries Henry; son, Mark Henry of Clinton; daughter, Meri Henry of Clinton; and granddaughter, Bailey Head and her husband Nicolas Head of Conway.
Visitation for Kenneth will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.