Kenneth (Kacy) E. Craver, 80, from Conway, Arkansas, passed away Feb. 14, 2021.
He was born April 23, 1940, in Dearborn, Michigan, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Foster) Craver and raised in Vallejo, California.
He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife, Patricia L. Craver; son, Lance Craver (Joli); daughter, Kellie Smith (Jason); step-daughter, Debra Goff; and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Kacy left high school to join the Marine Reserves and lived in Hawaii for seven years. On returning to the states he settled in Florida. In 1980 he moved to Pueblo, Colorado and joined the Army National Guard 5th SF 19th GRP. He married Patricia L. Craver in 1981 and they were married for 40 years. Kacy worked for the Post Office in Pueblo, Colorado, until he retired and moved to Conway, Arkansas in 2001.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kacy’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/sherwood for the full online obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
