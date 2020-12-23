Kenneth Lee Smith, age 64, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Dec. 16, 2020. He was born on Oct. 17, 1956, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Artie Curtis and Velma Green Smith.
Kenneth accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Arkansas. After graduation from Greenbrier High School he worked for Nabholz Corporation. Later on in his work career he was a cross country truck driver first for North American Van Lines and later for Aviation Express. He loved driving his truck.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his two sons, Christopher Dion Smith and Arrin Obrien Smith; one sister, Vivian Allison; and one brother, Vernon Smith. Kenneth is survived by one son, Cameron Jon Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; and one granddaughter, Camina Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; as well as His three brothers, Leonard (Mary) Kelley of Cleveland, Ohio; Albert (Anna) Smith, Conway, Arkansas; Thomas (Paula) Smith, Naperville, Illinois; and five sisters, Helen Kelley Aurora, Illinois, Margaret Stuckey of Conway, Arkansas; Juanelle (Jeff) Buyck of Flint, Michigan; Verla Smith of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Hester (Brian) Collins, Windsor, California; along with his special friend, Deb Barber; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Kenneth will be held in the New Year once the COVID-19 virus in under control. Any donations should be made to Greenbrier, JR High Food Pantry or Bethlehem House in Conway, Arkansas, in Kenneth’s name. Arrangements are being handled by Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas.
