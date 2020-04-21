Ker’rie Dean Roberts, 55, of Conway, AR, passed away April 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 2, 1964, in Conway, Arkansas, to Robert Andrew Robertson and Linda Patricia Beck Smith. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Andrew Robertson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Aubrey Evan Roberts JR; two little dogs she loved, Tinkerbelle and Puppy; mother, Linda (Pat) Patricia Smith (Beck); brother, James (Jim) Edward Robertson; sisters, Lillian (Lily) Patricia Porterfield (Larry Porterfield), Candy Lynne DeLoach (Les DeLoach); sons, Evan Harlen Roberts (Ashley Roberts), Aubrey Evan Roberts 3rd; daughters, Skye Coe Brown (Billy Brown), Shana Day Jennings, Lisha Merrie Roberts, Lisa Ann Roberts; 12 grandkids; and nine great grandkids.
Celebration of Life service held at longtime home, 3822 Kennedy Lane on Wednesday, April 22. BBQ potluck – drop in as you want 12-6 p.m. We will gather to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember what a wonderful person who is greatly missed.
Online Registration: www.rosewoodcremation.com
