Kerry Jay Keeling, 53, of Enola, Arkansas, passed away on June 21, 2020. He was born in Conway, Arkansas, on May 7, 1967, to Robert Keeling and Regina West.
He is proceeded by his aunt, Maxine Coble, and uncle, JT Keeling.
Kerry is survived by his loving fiancé, Deborah Feix; parents, Robert (Virginia) Keeling, and Regina (Walt) West; daughter, Cassidy Keeling; brother, Kirt Keeling; stepbrother, Michael Brady; stepsister, Sherry Cook; nephew, John Michael Wilson; uncles, Tommy Keeling, and Clyde (Mary) McMoran; cousins, Sharon Keeling, Rebecca Thurman, Jennifer Henderson, Kelly Coble, Brandy McMoran, Cassie McMoran Duncan, and Matt McMoran; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Graveside will be at 10 a.m. at Marcus Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.