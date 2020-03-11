Kevin Craig Shock, 63, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1956, to Helen and Perry Shock in Conway; they preceded him in death.
Keven was a graduate of Conway High School and UCA. He was a gentle person who never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.
He loved all things sports, especially baseball and softball. During his high school years, he played American Legion baseball where he earned all-star and MVP honors. After high school, he played collegiately for the UCA Bears baseball team, where he earned All-AIC honors two years.
During his adult years, he played softball and enjoyed golf and hiking. When his wife became the softball coach at UCA, he served several years as her assistant coach. His work made a positive impact on the lives of many softball student-athletes.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Natalie Shock; two brothers, Bobby Shock of Mountain View, Arkansas, and Perry Shock Jr. (Beverly) of Sherwood, AR; three nephews; and a host of friends.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with a visitation at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the UCA Purple Circle Foundation at ucasports.com/pc or by check to UCA Athletics, 201 Donaghey, Bear Hall, Conway, AR, 72034. Kevin loved all things UCA and nothing would make him prouder.
