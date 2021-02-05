Khamphet (Pat) Phousongphouang, 64, passed peacefully on Feb. 2, 2021. He was born Aug. 2, 1956, in Laos. He is preceded in death by both parents, Hahn and Khamfong, and two siblings in early childhood. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and his three sons, Tyson, Seth, and Keith. He is also survived by 11 siblings, 3 still in Laos and the others in various parts of the US. He was an avid sportsman, known for his attention to detail, demand for excellence, absolute love for his wife, and selfless, Christian generosity for those in need.
