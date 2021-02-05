Khamphet (Pat) Phousongphouang, 64, passed peacefully on Feb. 2, 2021. He was born Aug. 2, 1956, in Laos. He is preceded in death by both parents, Hahn and Khamfong, and two siblings in early childhood. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and his three sons, Tyson, Seth, and Keith. He is also survived by 11 siblings, 3 still in Laos and the others in various parts of the US. He was an avid sportsman, known for his attention to detail, demand for excellence, absolute love for his wife, and selfless, Christian generosity for those in need.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.