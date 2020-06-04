Kimberly Halter, 60, of Conway, passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1960, in Houston, Texas, to the late O.L Bunch and Jewel Anderson-Bunch.
Kimberly was a kind and caring mother, wife, and friend. Kimberly was raised in Lonoke, Arkansas, and graduated from UCA and worked at Acxiom and Ensono. She loved to spend her time camping with family and friends and beating them at cards and dominos. She had a passion for antique hunting and anything she could make a deal on. She always had a smile on her face, and everyone would say she was the sweetest person they had ever met. She loved and was well loved by many and will forever be remembered.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents O.L and Jewel Bunch.
Kimberly leaves behind her loving husband of 29 years, Robert Halter; children Mallory Halter of Conway, Katie Hensley (Kevin) of Little Rock, and Alex Halter of Conway; grandchildren Emery Hensley and Everett Hensley; brothers Bennie Bunch (Brenda) of Cabot and Brett Bunch (Cecilia) of Newport; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends that will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be June 4 at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 College Ave in Conway, Arkansas, with Rosary to follow. Mass of Christian Burial will be held June 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In light of the current health situation, Kimberly’s family asks that anyone who is feeling ill to please refrain from attending services and the family will be grateful for your thoughts and prayers; for those who do not wish to attend due to health concerns, the family understands. Social distancing regulations will be followed, and facial coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to St. Joseph School Endowment in Conway.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076. 501-982-3400
Kimberly’s online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
