Kinneth Paul Ross, age 76, of Newark, Delaware, passed away May 2, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1943, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Kinneth Rupert Ross and Opal Lorene Ross (Anderson).
Paul loved red wine, playing bingo and Uno. He also enjoyed watching Golden Girls and would be found listening to classical music. When Paul was younger, he loved camping, wood working and riding around in his cars or on his motorcycle.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Julie Ross Romano and her husband Scott; three grandchildren: Johnathan Higgins, Paul Jameson, and Adriana Romano; one great-grandchild, Winter Paperno; former spouse and lifelong friend, Diane Ross; and niece, Katherine Ross.
Services for Paul will be held privately. He will be interred in Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.