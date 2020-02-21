Kurt K. Sawyer, 39, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born May 10, 1980, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Kenneth and Brenda Noggle Sawyer. Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth J. Sawyer.
Kurt was a 1998 graduate of Gosnell High School and attended UCA in Conway. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Blytheville. Kurt had a variety of interests beginning at an early age, T-ball, basketball, camping, golf, baseball, swimming and life guarding to name a few. He loved music and concerts and was a huge sports fan, supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and the Ar. Razorbacks. Kurt had a big heart and was always willing to help a friend in need. Over the years, he felt blessed to have had a special bond with his 4 stepchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Brenda Sawyer, and his uncle, Kellar (Shirrell) Noggle. He is also survived by numerous family members, many special friends and his three dogs, Yadi, Bella and Gypsy Rose.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Visitation will be Sunday from Feb. 23, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial following in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
