Larry Blythe Halsey, 76, of Greenbrier, went to be with his Lord on Jan. 27, 2021. He was born in Conway, Arkansas, on June 25, 1944, to the late Eddie Merion and Stella Mae (Blythe) Halsey.
Larry was longtime member of Centerville United Methodist Church. He was also a Free Mason at Holland Masonic Lodge #271 and the VFW of Quitman. Larry served in the US Army during Vietnam. He owned and retired after 30 years at Bonds Transmissions and was living his dream as a Cattleman.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Halsey; daughters, Shelia (Marshall) Hines and Keri (Aaron) Matthews; grandchildren, Jacob (Molly) Hines, Katie Hines, Taylor Matthews, Tristan Matthews and Torin Matthews; sister, Eddie Carolyn (David) Whitehead; several cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Centerville Methodist Church in Greenbrier. Burial will follow at McNew Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/greenbrier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.