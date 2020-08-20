Larry Lynn Carmichael, 60, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 13, 1959, in Morrilton, Arkansas. Larry was preceded in death by his father, William Carmichael and his great-nephew, Quentin Beck.
Larry was of the Church of Christ faith. He worked in construction all his adult life.
Larry is survived by his mother, Alice Carmichael of Conway, Arkansas; his brother, Bill Carmichael (Jeannie) of Conway, Arkansas; his aunts, Connie Boyle of Evening Shade, Arkansas, and Mae Stephens of Conway, Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.