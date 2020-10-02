Larry Raymond Nichols, 70, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Nichols, and his grandparents Joe and Cora Nichols, and Floyd and Ida Mae Denton.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kerry Nichols; his daughter and son in law, Josh and Beth Post; his grandchildren, Reece and Finley Post; and his mother, Nelda Nichols.
He also leaves behind his uncle, Don Denton; brother and sister in law, Charles and Pam Nichols; sister and brother in law, David and Debra Clemons; and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved fur baby, Rosie.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with family present from 1-2 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 2pm.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Faulkner county humane society.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.