Larry Ring, age 73, of Houston, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Scott (Brandi) Ring of Houston; daughter, Niki Davis of Houston; three grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by two brothers and his wife Judy Anderson Ring.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Harris Chapel. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook: www. harrisfuneralhomes.net
