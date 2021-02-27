Laura Jean Bright, 63, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. She was born March 18, 1957, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to Richard and Barbara Collins. Laura was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Battles Collins.
Laura had an unconditional love for her family, friends, her animals and her birds.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kyle Bright (Callie) and Tara Bright; grandchildren, Kylie and Abigail Bright; her father, Richard Collins; brother, Rick Collins; sisters, Marcie Garis (Racy), Nancy Murphy and Peggy Fletcher (Dick). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. with the family being present from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue of your choice.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
