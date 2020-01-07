Laura Jean Kendrick, 71, of Conway, Arkansas, beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on April 26, 1948. Laura moved to Mitchell, South Dakota as a child with her family. She also lived several years in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before returning to Arkansas with her daughter to spend the remainder of her life.
Laura worked at UCA for 31 years as an administrative assistant in the Business and Education (Teaching and Learning) departments. Laura helped build the Master of Arts in teaching program. Laura was helpful, calm and positive and always went the extra mile for students. She loved cats and fostered many in her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Deaton Henson and her husband James ‘Eddie’ Kendrick. She leaves behind her children Terri (Donnie) Greer and Tommy Kendrick; grandson Charles Greer; mother Aleene Henson; sister Sara Shinn; brother Chuck (Teresa) Henson; a host of adored nephews and their families; and three beloved cats Heide, Scarlet, and Raven.
The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Conway First United Methodist Church (1610 Prince Street) in the Chapel located inside the Trinity building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Arkanpaws Animal Rescue: http://www.arkanpaws.org.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.