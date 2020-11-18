Laura “Renee” Ladd Branton, 70, of Conway, was born on Dec. 7, 1949, to Lola Mae Buhrmester Ladd and the late Nelson B. Ladd Jr. in Jonesboro, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 15, 2020. She was a Florence Mattison school teacher from August 1993 until her retirement on May 20, 2013, where the teachers, staff, administration, and students were more like family to her.
Ms. Branton was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Conway where she was a member of the Forum Sunday School Class for 32 years.
Ms. Branton’s greatest achievement, in addition to her children, was beating Ovarian Cancer for 12 years with strength, courage, grace, an unwavering belief in the Lord; always with a positive attitude, a little humor, a slight stubbornness, and so many friends and family by her side.
Ms. Branton is survived by her daughter Michelle Branton (Tommy) Lee, of Franklin, Tennessee; Son, Scott Nelson (Kara) Branton of Greenwood, Arkansas; Mother, Lola Mae Buhrmester Ladd of Heber Springs, Arkansas; Sister Nelda Mae Ladd Connell of Brownsville, Tennessee; and her five grandchildren who loved and adored their Omie beyond words, Mackenzie Paige Lee, Mason Brody Lee, Conner Ladd Branton, Parker Russell Branton, and Tyler Nelson Branton.
Ms. Branton is preceded in death by her father, Nelson B. Ladd Jr.
A memorial service for Ms. Branton will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church of Conway with Dr. Michael Roberts officiating.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, a memorial contribution can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ORCA) in our sweet mom’s name.
Arrangement entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home.
