Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.