LC Causey, 85, of Twin Groves, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. He was born June 9, 1935, in Tylertown, Mississippi.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Rochelle Simmons.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Causey; children, Rhonda Causey, Boris Horton, Cheryl Tims, and Gary Simmons.
Walk thru visitation will be held 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at funeral home. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Solomon Grove Cemetery in Twin Groves, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www .larrygacklinfuneral homes.com
