Lee Andrew (Joe) Wright, Sr., 85, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. He was born February 11, 1935 in Mayflower, Arkansas (Lollie Bottoms) to the late Samuel Wright and Edith Turner.
He leaves to cherish his memories sons, Lee Jr., Stephen, and Marcus of Conway, Arkansas; daughters, Carolyn of Little Rock, JoAnn of Damascus, Gladys, Charletha, Lisa Kay, Sharon, Shona, Lois, Diane, and Patricia, all of Conway, Arkansas, Caressa of Meridian, Idaho and Sandra of Mayflower, Arkansas; stepson Raymond of Morrilton, Arkansas; stepdaughters Wanda and Brenda of Conway, Arkansas and Verna of Edmond, Oklahoma; eighty-seven grandchildren; more than eighty great-grandchildren; more than sixteen great great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Sophia Atkins of Conway, Arkansas.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Palarm Cemetery in Mayflower, Arkansas. A Walk-Thru Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Arkansas. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.