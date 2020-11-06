Leister Elwood Spradlin, 90, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. He was born April 3, 1930 in Mt Vernon, AR, to the late Rufus and Mattie Spradlin. Leister retired after thirty-three years in the US Army. He was a family man; Small in stature with a huge heart he loved his family and always put them first. Leister seemed the happiest when he was in the kitchen cooking or baking, always sharing his culinary expertise with others. He was an outdoors man enjoying hunting and fishing. Leister also enjoyed sharing the bounty from his garden with family, friends and neighbors. Leister loved sharing stories from his childhood, his time in the military, and spending his time with grandsons fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Leister is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Della Spradlin; son, Larry (Debra) Spradlin; daughter, Shirley Spradlin; grandsons, Daniel and Dakota Bennett, Jeff and William Spradlin; ten great grandchildren; sisters, Louis Crouch, Dianna Goodwin, Judy Hendrickson; brother, Rick Spradlin.
Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, with family present from 6-8 p.m. Private Services following.
