Leonard Brazell Teague, age 88, of Springdale, died Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born Nov. 28, 1932, in Huntsville, Arkansas, the son of Harold Teague Sr. and Buena Brazell Teague.
He was a member of the Huntsville Masonic Lodge where he was a 32° Mason and he was a Shriner. He served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his sister, Bennie Morriss; and his brother, Harold Teague, Jr.
