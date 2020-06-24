Lesley Jean Maltbia, 50, of Conway, passed away on June 20, 2020.
Public walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Mt. Sinai COGIC, 349 AR-365, Conway, AR. 72032
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
