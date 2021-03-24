Lester “Karo” Willis of Birdtown, Arkansas, passed away on March 21, 2021, at his home in Birdtown, Arkansas.
Karo was a Pastor at Hickory Grove church in Austin, Arkansas. He loved spending time on his tractors working at his home with his wife Ann. For the past 10 years, Karo worked as a mechanic for Bobby Kennedy Construction. Prior to that, Karo worked as a tractor mechanic and was widely known throughout the state and surrounding area. He touched a number of lives in and out of his church and will be missed by all.
Karo is preceded in death by his son, Justin Keith Willis; his father, Lester “Bud” Willis; paternal grandparents, Butler and Veda Willis; and his maternal grandparents, Ferman and Nettie Fulmer.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Patricia Ann Willis who were married Nov. 2, 2007 in Heber Springs; his children, Lester “Robbie” Willis and wife Kasha, Steven Willis and husband Robert, Christopher Rhoads, Brandon Junek, and James “Jim” Junek; his mother, Claudia Velma-Jean Willis; sister, Peggy Berry and husband Phillip Joe; brother, Waymon Willis and wife Nita; sister, Donna Rees-Nusser and wife Jenn; granddaughters, Rebecca Rhoads and Kaitlyn Landsbaugh; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Bro. James Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Kilgore Cemetery in Springfield, Arkansas.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.