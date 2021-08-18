Levern Credit, 68, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. He was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Mayflower, Arkansas, to the late Sam and Naomi (Stanley) Credit.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Credit of Little Rock, Arkansas; two sons, Lamon Credit of St. Louis, Missouri, and Tremaine Ryan of Kansas City, Missouri; four brothers, Elvin (Annette) of Mayflower, Arkansas, Robert Credit of Flint, Michigan, Clifford Credit of Conway, Arkansas, and Anthony Credit of Little Rock, Arkansas; five sisters, Everlean Ponds and Ruby Credit, both of Conway, Arkansas, Ella M. Bryant of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Linda Credit of Los Angeles, California, Sheena Harris of Lake Charles, Louisiana; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Palarm Cemetery in Mayflower, Arkansas. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
