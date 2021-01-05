Lillie Loretta Starkey, 80, of Mayflower, Arkansas, died Friday, Jan. 1.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Griffin Leggett Conway, with visitation at 1 p.m. She will be buried on Wednesday at noon in Avery, Texas. Face coverings and social distancing are required at services. Online guestbook: www.griffinleggettconway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.