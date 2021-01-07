It is with great sadness the Favre family announces the passing of Linda Lee Favre on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Linda was 74 years old. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Norbert “Nub” Favre, they were married on July 3, 1965, and celebrated 51 years of marriage in Conway, Arkansas before Norbert passed in 2016.
Linda was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, an only child to the late Joseph and Sophie Stivers. She was the loving mother to three children: Allen Favre, Donna Favre and Amanda (Mark) Nichols.
She was the proud grandmother to three grandchildren: Thomas Favre, Molly Favre and Michael Favre. Linda is survived by two brother-in-laws, Joe (Darlene) Favre and Jim Briggler; two sisters-in-law, Margaret (Steve) Horvatincic and Dorothy Burgin. Linda will be fondly remembered by her extended family and numerous friends.
Family and friends may pay their respects at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 115 College Ave., Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday, Jan. 9. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
