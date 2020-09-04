Linda Marie Brown, 73, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 31, 2020. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 26, 1947, to William and Delsie Britt.
She was a Casa volunteer case worker, majorette, and graduate of Graduate of Arkansas Tech University. She could always find positive in all things and loved unconditionally. Linda was an excellent seamstress, embroiderer, and enjoyed anything crafty.
She is preceded by her parents, William and Delsie Britt; son, James Allen Brown; and sisters, Ann Lane and Nan Waggoner.
Linda is survived by her college sweetheart and husband of 52 years, Gene Brown; daughter, Julia Thompson and husband TD; grandchildren, Seth Thompson and wife Amber, Connor Thompson, Madison Thompson, and Tori Brown; brother, Roy Britt and wife George Ann; and numerous family and friends.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
