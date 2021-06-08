Linda Sue Horton, age 64, died on Friday, June 4 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 30, 1957, in Perham, Minnesota, to Ruth (Wibracht) Reese and the Rev. Herman Reese. The family moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, and then to Conway in 1964. Linda graduated from Conway High School in 1975 and attended UCA. Linda later received an associate degree from Phillips County Community College. In 1978, she married Terry Kelley and lived in Crossett and Stuttgart until returning to Conway in 2006. Linda worked as a secretary at Riceland Foods, a school aid, a physical therapy assistant, and the owner/manager of a day care center in Stuttgart. Since 2006 she had been a proud employee of UCA, working in the Office of Candidate Services in the College of Education.
Linda’s husband Terry died in 2009, and in 2011 she married Robert “Bob” Horton. Besides her husband, Linda was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Amanda Kelley; son, Matt (Laney) Kelley; grandchildren, Carson and Collins Kelley; and her mother, Ruth Reese, all of Conway. She is also mourned by a sister, Debbie (Ken) Barnes of Conway; and three brothers, Dr. David (Nancy) Reese of Conway, Dr. Daniel (Beverly) Reese of Lexington, Kentucky, and Nathan (Krissy) Reese of Troy, Illinois; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Linda was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, which she retained to the end of life. The family wishes to thank the staff of Conway Regional, Heartland Pharmacy, Melissa Hight and Hospice Homecare, and her employer UCA.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Halbrook Cemetery near Center Ridge, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhome.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.