Lionel Craig Young, 70, of Wooster, Arkansas, passed away on July 2, 2020. He was born in Crossett, Arkansas, on Jan. 14, 1950, to the late Lowell Lawrence Young and Willie Jean Stout Young.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Willie Young; and daughter, Charlotte Young.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Young; son, Kris Young; daughter, Erica Boyles; step-son, Darren Boggs; grandchildren, Dillon Young, Roman Boggs, Tori Boggs, and Benjamin Boggs; brother, Larry Young; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Thacker, and Vici Studley; and a host of family and friends.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, Greenbrier, Arkansas.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, 72058 www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
