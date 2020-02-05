Lisa McFarlin, 53, of Conway, passed away Jan. 28, 2020.
Public visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 12-5 p.m. at Veasely Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 1257 Lincoln St., Conway, Arkansas, 72032.
Committal service and final resting place will be Friendship Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home in Conway.
