Lockie Caroline (Heffington) Vaughan, 64, of Vilonia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. She was born June 2, 1956, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Cleo Elwood and Ruby Janes Heffington.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 41 years, Porter Ray Vaughan; son, Christopher Ray Vaughan; daughter, Heather Nicole Vaughan-Shelley; sister, Brenda Jane Mayfield (Michael); granddaughter, Mackenzie Caroline Shelley, who was the light of her heart; niece, Amanda Janelle Reed (James) and their children, Eldon and Carter; nephews, Clayton Mayfield (Tuyet) and their children, Emily and Brady, Dustyn Mayfield (Jenn) and their daughter, Emma; and numerous extended family and friends.
Lockie was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ and was a retired teacher of the Vilonia School District. She loved her students and her work family and was also loved by them. Lockie was a very selfless person who was dedicated to taking care of her family and others. Lockie loved to be outside taking care of her cats and hummingbirds, and watching her chickens. She loved watering her plants and working in her vegetable garden. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Lockie will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday Nov. 29 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with family present from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 at Mars Hill Church of Christ in Vilonia. Burial will follow at Heffington Cemetery.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guest book: roller funeralhomes.com/conway
