Lori Ann Velasco, 48, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2021. She was born Oct. 14, 1972, in Bellflower, California, to the late Leonard and Mildred McPherson. Lori was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed being outdoors, her caramel macchiatos, and cooking; and everyone loved her cooking. Lori worked at Nationwide Insurance for 17 years.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Reggie Velasco; son, Tyler (Breigh) Velasco; stepson, Gabe (Taylor) Velasco; brother, Len (Veronica) McPherson; sister, Debbie Hinds; her best friend who was like a sister, Angie Bickford; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Visitation will be one hour prior at 1 p.m.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
