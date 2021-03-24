Loria Lee Satterfield Alven, 52, of Conway was called home to be with the lord March 18, 2021. She was born Oct. 18, 1968, in Burlingame, California, to Mary Ann Collins and Harold Curtis Satterfield.
Upon graduating from Conway High School, she returned to California to work in the family business and attend college, where she met her soulmate and began the greatest work of her life – her family. Once back in Conway she was an associate at Acxiom Corporation for 20 plus years. Above all else in her life was her faith in God as a member of New Life Church in Conway and her dedication to her husband and three sons, whom she raised into fine Christian men. There was never a room that her smile could not light up or a heart she could not turn to joy, using her own home and blessings as the foundation of so many others joy. Loria was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her loving mother, Mary Ann Collins; devoted husband, Dean Alven; sons, Dean Jay Alven Jr., Dylan Alven and Devin Alven; her brother, Hal (Michelle) Satterfield; her sister, Valerie (John) Satterfield-Macy; two grandchildren, Logan Flynn and Kasen Alven; stepmother, Gloria Satterfield; nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Angelo’s Garden in Mayflower at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven House of Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.