Loyal A. Blevins, age 88, of Shirley, Arkansas, passed away March 22, 2021. Born on July 24, 1932, in Cullman, Alabama, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Beulah Rooker Blevins.
Loyal was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He had owned and operated the L.A. Blevins Grocery and Station for many years. In later years he sold watermelons in and around Shirley, and was affectionately known as the “Watermelon Man.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Joveda Cullum Blevins; his daughter-in-law, Lisa A. Blevins; two brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas D. Blevins and his wife Carol, and Loyal Blevins, Jr.; his granddaughter, Keleigh Hill and her husband Drew; and his great-grandchildren, Gavin Hill and Liam Hill.
Mr. Blevins is also survived by his other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, in the Shirley Church of Christ with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Davis Special Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
