Loyce Edwin Frazier, 90, of Sherwood, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 21, 1930 in Vilonia, Arkansas, to Aubrey E. and Fannie M. Wright Frazier. Loyce was preceded in death by his wife of 64 plus years Geral Dean Fortner Frazier, his son Ken E. Frazier, his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Patsy Weidanz of Fairfield Bay and Debbie Chambers (Mike) of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Jason Chambers (Laura), Joey Murphy (Adrienne), and Rachel Chambers; three great grandchildren, Elijah Murphy, Austin Chambers and Madison Chambers.
He was a member of Sixteen Section Methodist Church. He was a kind man with a sense of humor that never met a stranger. He loved to be in his shop repairing and building things. He loved being with his family, eating vanilla ice cream, listening to classic country music and watching old westerns. He had many jobs in his lifetime and retired from Kennedy Air Conditioning. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason of the Valley of Little Rock.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Paul Strang officiating at the Sixteen Section Cemetery in Austin, Arkansas. Per COVID-19 guidelines wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.roller funeral homes.com/Conway.
