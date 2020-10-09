Lucian L. Cato, 95, Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was born May 3, 1925, in Heber Springs, Arkansas, to Chester and Gertrude Cato.
Lucian was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Cato; son, Fred Cato; granddaughter, Shelby Cato; and his parents.
Lucian served in the United States Navy during WWII and was a Mason. He worked for the U.S. Government at the Dept. of Defense at White Sands Missile Range.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mona Lou Cato; sons, Don Cato (Mona), James Cato, Mark Setzler (Lynda), Jess Setzler (Susan) and Luke Setzler (Sandra); 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and his special nephew and niece, Gary and Sandi Wilson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Needs Creek Cemetery, Greenbrier, Arkansas, with Joe and Dee Tapp officiating.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.