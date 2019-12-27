Lucille Armstrong Roberts Conway

Lucille Armstrong Roberts, 81, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. She was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Joseph and Mary (Hall) Armstrong.
She is survived by one daughter Darlene O’ Bannon of Conway, AR; one son David A. Roberts of North Little Rock, AR; two brothers, Earlee Armstrong, Sr. of Marlin, TX and Curtis Armstrong, Sr. of Flint, MI; and four sisters, Marie Wells of Inglewood, CA; Althea (Cliff) Kennebrew of Chino Hills, CA; Shirley Armstrong of Los Angeles, CA and Brenda (Willie) Warren of Pine Bluff, AR.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Anointed & Appointed Disciples Church, 310 Salem Road, Conway, Arkansas. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment Salem Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com.
