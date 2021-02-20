Lynda Carol Whitley made her journey to heaven on Tuesday evening. She was born March 8, 1950. Lynda was a Christian, brave and beautiful woman, her kindness and generosity was known by many.
She was loved by all who knew her, and loved her family with a passion. Lynda was born in Conway and graduated from Conway High School with the class of 1968. Lynda worked in the insurance business her entire career.
She was preceded in death by her loving son, Nick Everett; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Whitley; her sister, Phyllis Griffith; and her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Troutman.
Lynda is survived by her nephew, Chad Griffith of Spokane, Washington; her very special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Everett; her cousins, Margie Arens, Gene Whitley, Brenda Henry, Martha Gilmore, Dennis Whitley, Gary Troutman; and many more beloved cousins.
Celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
