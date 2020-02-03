Maeola Wilson Broyles, born in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas on Feb. 20, 1917, and passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ulus A. Broyles and by sons, Ronnie and Duane Broyles.
She is survived by five children, Melba Riley (Trance), Linda Morden (Billy), Ricky Broyles (Ginny), Brenda Moore (Ronnie) and Rebecca Coffield (David) and 65 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and funeral service on Friday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills, North Little Rock, with Bro. Tom Hart officiating. Interment will follow at Cypress Valley Cemetery in Vilonia.
To share a memory of Mrs. Broyles with her family visit www.griffinleggettresthill.com
