Maggie Lee Cain, 82, of Twin Groves, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Nov. 23, 2020. She was born Dec. 16, 1937, in Conway to the late Oscar Hale and Cora Tuggle.
Maggie was an active member of Solomon Grove Baptist Church in Twin Groves; she served many years on the usher board. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and most of all spending time with her family.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Ozie Lee Cain; son, Frankie; and brother, Clarence.
She is survived by her son, David; daughters, Sandra (Edward) and Josephine (Christopher); seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy and Bethel; brother, Melvin; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
General visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Solomon Grove Cemetery in Twin Groves with Pastor Johnson officiating.
Online Guestbook www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.