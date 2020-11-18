Mrs. Mamie Edna Roberts, 100, of Naylor, Arkansas, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home.
Born Sept. 26, 1920, in Naylor, a daughter of the late Benjamin G. and Adner Stevens Nolen, she was a member of Naylor Methodist Church.
Mamie and her husband were proprietors of the Naylor Store and she also worked for the United States Post Office for several years. She and her husband grew cotton and raised chickens, goats and cows on their farm.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth W. Roberts; her sisters, Rubye Willmon and Hazel Hawkins; her niece, Glenda (Hawkins) Sanders; and nephew Danny Hawkins.
Survivors are her brother, JT “Buddy” Nolen of Conway and her nieces Martha (Hawkins) Garrison of Mount Vernon and Mary Jane (Hawkins) Roberts of Bryant and nephew James “Jimmy” Nolen of Conway, Arkansas.
The family would like to thank Hospice Home Care and caregivers Yulanda Casteel and Corine Wood for taking such loving care of her over the years.
Funeral services will be at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. with Brother Harold Claassen officiating. Burial will be at Crestlawn Cemetery by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Naylor Methodist Church, c/o Rosemary Jobe, 26 Plum Creek, Vilonia, AR 72173.
