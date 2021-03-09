Manuel Alfredo Serrano Flores, 48, of Conway went to be with the Lord, March 5, 2021. He was born May 6, 1972, in Rancho Colorado, Guerrero Chihuahua, Mexico. Manuel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He owned/operated Serrano Remolding. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Maria Elena Rodriguez and Maria DeJesus Cataño.
Manuel is survived by his parents, Ma del Refugio Flores and Alfredo Serrano Rodriguez; daughters, Saira G. (Peter) Beck and Yessica P. Serrano; grandchildren, Sky Martinez, Alejandro Beck, Britlee Beck, sisters, Blanca (Nick) Serrano, Azucena Serrano, Rocio (Jesus) Serrano; brother, Edgar (Denise) Serrano.
Rosary will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday March 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Visitation following. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
