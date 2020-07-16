Marc Alan Roberts, 66, of Conway, Arkansas passed away on July 14, 2020. He was born in Dodge City, Kansas on May 25, 1954 to the late Glen Cecil Roberts and Betty Louise Roberts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Dorothy Roberts; children, Betty Jean Jackson, husband James, Marc Alan Roberts II, wife Jennifer, and Shelby Lynn Roberts, girlfriend, Faith; grandchildren, Caden Ruminer, Kayla Ruminer, Trison Ruminer, Lynley Jackon, Kyleey Jackson, and Caseton Roberts; sisters, Niecie Henderson, husband Johnny, and Debbie Patton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be at 2:00pm at Bono Baptist Church on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Arrangements made by Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.